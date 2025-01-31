Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2025 at 11:38 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

The Bachelor: Your wish has been Grant-ed! Watch Grant meet his future wife in the season 29 premiere.

Paradise: Sterling K. Brown is a Secret Service agent in charge of the president’s safety in the new drama series.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest: Everyone at the video game company strives for a work-life balance amongst the chaos in season 4 of the comedy show.

Netflix

Mo: Watch Mo straddle the line between two different cultures in season 2 of the comedy series.

The Recruit: Owen is pulled into a life-threatening situation in season 2.

Prime Video

You're Cordially Invited: Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon plan weddings for the same venue on the same day in the comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

