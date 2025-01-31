Man arrested by college police after child porn found

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2025 at 10:40 am

TYLER — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Bullard man has been arrested by college police after being in possession of child pornography.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force received information regarding possible child pornography back in November. Following an investigation, officials obtained a search warrant and reportedly found child pornography after analyzing the electronic devices from a Bullard home. Task Force Investigators contacted the University of Texas at Tyler Police Department, and requested assistance in arresting Brandon Reeves Baschnagel, 41 of Bullard, for possession with intent to promote child pornography.

The UT Tyler PD then turned him over to investigators. Baschnagel is now booked into the Henderson County Jail and charges will be filed in Henderson County and Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Go Back