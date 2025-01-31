New animal ordinance takes effect Saturday in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2025 at 8:45 am

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview’s ordinance that requires owners to spay and neuter stray dogs and cats will go into effect starting this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. According to our news partner KETK, the ordinance was proposed by the city in order to fix their stray animal problem and to prevent overcrowding. This push to limit the amount of stray animals in Longview comes after a man was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs last February.

The Longview Animal Advisory committee worked for months to find a solution to overcrowding and the safety of their residents. The ordinance will require owners of stray dogs and cats to be sterilized. Sterilization requirements and the intact pet permit include exemptions such as infertility or chronic health issues, according to the city.

A 30-day allowance is implemented to get the pet sterilized if the owner can provide proof there is a sterilization appointment. The council also considered the $50 minimum pet permit fee and voted 6-1 to bring the amount down to $25.

The city judge will determine the amount of the fine on a sliding scale on a case by case basis.

The breeding permit fees mirror the state fees. If a breeder is registered with the state of Texas, they will not need to register with the city.

Go Back