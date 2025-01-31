Chris Evans says he’s not returning for new ‘Avengers’ films: ‘Happily retired

Chris Evans has no intention of donning his Captain America shield any time soon.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor said that the reports that surfaced back in December 2024 claiming he would appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film are false.

"That’s not true, though,” Evans said. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.”

To make things clear, Evans then said: "Yeah, no — happily retired."

Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, the new hero holding the title of Captain America, also spoke about the rumors Evans would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Esquire.

“I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then," he said. "At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’"

Evans did return to the MCU in 2024, but he didn't play Captain America. Instead, he reprised his Fantastic Four character Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

