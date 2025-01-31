Today is Friday January 31, 2025
Immigration Q&A session to be held in Tyler

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2025 at 3:20 am
Immigration Q&A session to be held in TylerTYLER — Smith County residents are encouraged to attend an informative immigration Q&A session where specialists and Sheriff Larry Smith will address community concerns and provide insight into recent changes at the federal level. According to our news partner KETK, the session will be held at the Garnica Event Center behind El Norteño restaurant on 1027 E. NE Loop 323 in Tyler on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. The event will offer a valuable opportunity for local residents to engage directly with experts, ask questions about current immigration policies and how they may affect the community, especially in light of the new presidential administration’s recent actions. Whether people have specific questions about legal processes, enforcement practices or how recent policy shifts could impact their community, this is a chance for the community to get accurate, up-to-date information.

Lawyers and other East Texas sheriffs are expected to be at the event, however a full list will soon be published on Facebook.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own questions and participate in this open forum. However, those who will not be able to attend, can soon submit their questions on the Facebook event page and watch a livestream of the session.



