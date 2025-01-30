Today is Thursday January 30, 2025
Tyler man reappointed to state ag board

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2025 at 4:28 pm
Tyler man reappointed to state ag boardTYLER – The Texas Agriculture Commissioner has reappointed a Tyler man to the Texas Agriculture Finance Authority (TAFA) Board on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Ted F. Conover will continue serving as the board’s chairman and agricultural lending representative.

Conover was the president and chief executive officer of Heritage Land Bank from 1985 to 2005 and the held the same positions at the Bank of Tyler from 2005 to 2010. Conover has served on the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors Board of Directors, the State Advisory Board for Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership and the Advisory Committee for the Dean of Agricultural Sciences at East Texas A&M University.

Conover received a master’s degree in general agriculture from East Texas A&M University in 1973 and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 1999.

TAFA is a public authority designed to provide financial assistance to expand products, production, processing, marketing and exporting in Texas agriculture.



