We’ve only just begun.

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2025 at 3:40 pm

Most Americans do not favor open borders.

Most Americans do not favor hiring based on race, gender or sexual orientation, preferring hiring and advancement based on merit instead. Affirmative action going back to when it first emerged under John F. Kennedy, has never enjoyed majority support.

Many Americans like their electric vehicles. But most of us oppose being told we have to either drive one or not drive at all.

Most Americans believe that the federal government is too big and too intrusive.

Most of us oppose biological men competing in women’s sports. And by a very large margin, most of us are appalled at the very thought of mutilating children via gender surgery.

Speaking of children, most of us believe that sex education of any kind – straight, gay, trans or whatever – has no place in kindergarten.

Most of us believe that criminals should be punished, with the severity of the punishment rising proportionately to the seriousness of the crime. We, most of us, further believe that arrested suspects that have a clear propensity for repeat offense should at the very minimum have to post bail to be let out of jail pending trial.

Most of us believe – indeed the core principles upon which our nation was founded state – that justice should be blind and that using the justice system to persecute political enemies threatens the very foundation of the republic.

These positions stand solidly in the mainstream of American ethos.

And yet…

Millions of poor, social services-dependent migrants are in the country illegally, most of them having arrived in just the past four years.

Hiring, contracting and college admissions based on immutable characteristics like race or gender have crowded out merit in major companies and top universities across the country.

Repeat offenders are walking the streets of our major cities.

That the Department of Justice was weaponized by the Obama and Biden administrations for political purposes is now indisputable.

The federal government has gotten bigger and more intrusive with each successive administration (save for the deregulation push of Trump’s first term).

Had Kamala Harris won the 2024 election we’d all still be looking at being eventually forced to buy an electric vehicle, the blatant unfairness of men competing in women’s sports would be continuing apace, government would continue to grow and we’d have little recourse against leftist educrats pushing sex onto our grade schoolers.

Mainstream as we normals believe ourselves to be, it is undeniable that a small group of elitists living mostly on the coasts have been very successful at advancing hard left policies that defy majority opinion.

And that’s why we have been so giddy watching Donald Trump move with amazing speed to unravel the far left lunacy of the cosmically awful Biden administration.

Being happy right now is fine. But as my dad used to say, don’t get cocky.

The committed leftists that pushed these radical policies so successfully for so long have not gone away. They do not intend to surrender. They are momentarily on the back foot following Trump’s decisive victory. But they will regroup.

The fight’s not over.

It’s just begun.

