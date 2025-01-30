Mira Sorvino shares excitement for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2025 at 3:20 pm

Another reunion for Romy and Michele is in the works, and actress Mira Sorvino says she and Lisa Kudrow are "pretty excited" about it.

Sorvino, who starred in the 1997 beloved film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion with Kudrow, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a report that she and Kudrow are in "final talks" to star in the sequel. Good Morning America confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Alongside a screenshot of the report from The Hollywood Reporter, Sorvino wrote, "We're pretty excited about it," adding in the comments, "Michele, this is definitely the cutest we've ever looked!"

According to the report, Sorvino and Kudrow, who will reprise their roles as Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively, are also in final talks to serve as executive producers.

Tim Federle, who is known for directing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is slated to direct the highly anticipated film, with Emily in Paris showrunner Robin Schiff set to write the script.

Schiff originally penned the screenplay for the 1997 film.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion followed two best friends, Romy and Michele, who decide to create fake careers to impress former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic.

Alan Cumming, Janeane Garofalo, Elaine Hendrix, Julia Campbell and Justin Theroux also starred in the film.

Earlier this month, Kudrow talked about the film on The Drew Barrymore Show, and said that she and Sorvino were "as close as we have ever been" in terms of a sequel.

"There's a script that's really good," Kudrow said. "Robin Schiff wrote it."

