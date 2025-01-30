Netflix announces 2025 slate during Next on Netflix event: All the details

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2025 at 12:18 pm

During its Next on Netflix presentation on Thursday, Netflix announced a slew of upcoming releases for their most-anticipated shows and movies of 2025. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Squid Game season three will premiere on June 27. The final episodes will pick up just after season two’s cliffhanger ending.

While the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to release this year, it still doesn't have a premiere date. Wednesday season two doesn't have a release date either, but the streamer did release first-look footage from the new episodes.

Ginny & Georgia season three debuts June 5, while Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, a new live talk show hosted by the comedian, kicks off March 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

As for other series coming this year, fans can expect a new installment of Ryan Murphy's Monster, as well as new seasons of Black Mirror, Emily in Paris, Nobody Wants This, The Witcher, My Life With the Walter Boys and The Vince Staples Show.

On the film side of things, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is slated for a November release, while Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in the Knives Out series, is due out this fall.

Jay Kelly, a new Noah Baumbach film starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, is also premiering this fall. The film is described as a “heartbreaking comedy.”

Other movies coming to the streamer include the Charlize Theron-starring sequel The Old Guard 2, out on July 2, and a currently untitled film by Kathryn Bigelow, arriving in the fall.

In addition to these highlights, Netflix has entered an exclusive first-look deal with Lena Dunham, who will develop and create projects for them through her company Good Thing Going.

