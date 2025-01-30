Houston man pardoned for Jan. 6 crime, now wanted for online solicitation of minor

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2025 at 12:36 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that a man pardoned for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol has been released from federal prison – but now must face a local charge of soliciting a minor he picked up before the insurrection. Andrew Taake, 36, of Houston, was among the more than 1,500 people pardoned for their participation in the riot. Taake in 2023 pleaded guilty to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, and last year was sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that Taake is now considered wanted in connection to a 2016 online solicitation of a minor charge. He was not in custody as of Friday. According to court documents, Taake was accused of soliciting a person he “believed to be younger than seventeen years of age” with the expectation there would be sexual contact. The charge is a third degree felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

