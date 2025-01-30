Today is Thursday January 30, 2025
Two Mineola men dead after vehicle crashes into tree

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2025 at 11:45 am
Two Mineola men dead after vehicle crashes into treeWOOD COUTY — Two men from Mineola are dead after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon, according to reports from our news partner, KETK.

Texas DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton reported that the two men were traveling on County Road 2270 near Lake Holbrook at around 3 p.m. when the vehicle lost control and ran off the pavement, striking a tree. The driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Wilkins and 19-year-old passenger Brekeilyn Martin were pronounced dead at the scene, Albritton said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and remains under investigation.



