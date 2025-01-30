Sulphur Springs PD search for suspect responsible for T-Mobile robbery

SULPHUR SPRINGS — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a search is underway for the person responsible for a robbery on Sunday afternoon in Sulphur Springs.

According to the Sulphur Springs Police Department, a man reportedly robbed a T-Mobile on 151 Industrial Dr. E Ste 300 at around 3:45 p.m.

Detective Joe Scott of the Sulphur Springs PD said the suspect went into T-Mobile asking to look at three iPhones and when the store clerk brought them to him, he ran out of the store with the phones. Scott said the phones are worth a total of $4,900. Scott said the suspect is believed to be 6’4, around 240 pounds and not local to the area.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, call Detective Scott at 903-885-7602.

