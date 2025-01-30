Everyone aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter is feared dead

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2025 at 8:40 am

BREAKING NEWS: Everyone aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter is feared dead. Authorities say everyone aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., is feared dead. The Wednesday crash prompted a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. Officials say at least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. Read More

Go Back