FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a multiyear contract extension with vice president of player personnel Will McClay, who has overseen the club’s draft process since 2014.

The deal announced Wednesday comes the same week the Cowboys introduced new coach Brian Schottenheimer, who replaced Mike McCarthy, and hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Dallas also announced the hiring of three more assistants in linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

McClay’s success in the draft, which includes 15 players who have made at least one Pro Bowl, has led to interest over the years from other teams wanting to interview him for general manager openings.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has held the GM title since buying the club in 1989, and McClay has said frequently he had no desire to leave the storied franchise.

The 58-year-old McClay has been with the Cowboys since 2002, when he was a scout while also on the coaching staff of the Dallas Desperados of the Arena Football League. He was the AFL team’s head coach for five seasons.

McClay was promoted to VP of personnel in 2017. Among the picks in his tenure of running the draft are six-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, two-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and star receiver CeeDee Lamb. All were first-round picks. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was a fourth-round choice in 2016.

Borgonzi and Curtis were on Eberflus’ staff in Chicago. The Bears fired Eberflus 12 games into his third season in 2024. This is Eberflus’ second stint with the Cowboys. Whitecotton was most recently the defensive line coach with the New York Jets.

