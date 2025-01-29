Today is Wednesday January 29, 2025
Man wanted for killing woman, kidnapping their 2 daughters may have fled to Mexico: Sheriff

Kings County Sheriff's Office

(CALIFORNIA) -- Authorities in California are searching for a man who allegedly gunned down his daughters' mother and kidnapped the two young girls.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, may have fled to Mexico, the Kings County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The case began Tuesday afternoon when deputies responded to a welfare check in Hanford, about 30 miles south of Fresno, and found a woman shot dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities believe Maldonado-Cruz fled the home around 1 a.m. Tuesday with the two daughters he shares with the victim: 3-year-old Arya Maldonado and 2-year-old Alana Maldonado.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Arya and Alana, the sheriff's office said.

Maldonado-Cruz was last known to be driving a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 8LZD084, authorities said.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information to call Detective Tyler Haener at 559-670-9320 or 559-852-2818, or the Kings County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 559-852-2720. Information can be provided anonymously at 559-852-4554.

