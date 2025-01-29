New ‘Little House on the Prairie’ adaptation on the horizon

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 4:11 pm

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Get ready to head back to the world of Little House on the Prairie.

Netflix announced Wednesday that fans can look forward to a "reimagining" of Laura Ingalls Wilder's famous book series, which also spawned a massively popular series in the '70s and '80s.

"Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West," read an X post from the streamer.

Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner for the new Little House on the Prairie series.

"I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old," Sonnenshine told Tudum. "They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience."

Wilder published eight installments in her semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie book series between 1932 and 1943.

Those books served as the inspiration for the television series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back