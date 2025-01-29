Today is Wednesday January 29, 2025
Canton house fire leads to tragic death of elderly woman

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 4:40 pm
Canton house fire leads to tragic death of elderly womanCANTON — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a morning house fire in Canton led to the tragic death of a 75-year-old woman.

According to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal Kevin Palmer, on Jan. 24 at 5:19 a.m., a unit arrived at Linda Raye Jones’ home on 27866 State Highway 64 near Sundance Hall where they found Jones dead inside her home that was engulfed in flames. Officials said the fire began in the garage and spread to the home. Officials determined the house to be a total loss after firefighters were on the scene for five hours. According to Jones’ obituary, her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Eubank Funeral Home. Jones was a former member of the Canton Chamber of Commerce and was once elected Woman of the Year.

The family described Jones as fashionable, classy and feisty, often speeding along the roads of Van Zandt County. Jones’s Daughter, Jessica Milligan says that people can support the family by donating to Jones’s GoFundMe.



