Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 4:40 pm

LONGVIEW— Our news partner, KETK, reports that more than 40 employees in Longview are set to lose their jobs following the termination of a key contract.

A letter from S&B’s Vice President of Human Resources Wendy Coker revealed that Eastman Chemical Company has notified S&B that it will end its engineering services contract, with the transition of services to another provider scheduled for March 31.As a result, S&B will shut down its operations at its Longview Facility on 814 S Eastman Road. Coker confirmed that the closure will lead to the layoff of all 43 employees assigned to this location.

“All affected employees are expected to be separated from employment on March 28 and have been provided with sixty days of working notice,” Coker said.

The positions impacted by the closure include project controls, engineers, mechanical specialists, piping designers, electrical engineers and civil/structural engineers.

