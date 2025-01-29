Two Mount Pleasant streets closed after a crash into power pole

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 2:03 pm

MOUNT PLEASANT — Our news partner, KETK, reports that two Mount Pleasant streets are closed after a man, arrested for a DWI, crashed into a power pole Tuesday night.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a wreck and found that a truck had crashed into a power pole, almost cutting it off. Officials identified the driver as Jose Francisco Patino, and arrested him for driving while intoxicated. Officials said that East 1st Street and Lee Street are closed until the power pole has been replaced in front of the B&A Center. The power company is currently using a crane to keep the power pole in place until crews can replace it.

“We will open East 1st as soon as we can and East 2nd, coming toward Jefferson, will remain open unless it becomes necessary to shut it down,” Mount Pleasant PD said.

Francisco was booked into the Titus County Jail and has since been released

Go Back