Texas purchases 2,020 acres of land in central Texas for new state park

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 2:05 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is planning to create a new state park in Central Texas using 2,020 acres it acquired in Burnet County. The property is situated along a 2-mile stretch of the Colorado River across from Colorado Bend State Park, featuring rugged hills and diverse native habitats. It’s about 10 miles upstream from Lake Buchanan and should create additional recreational opportunities and habitat protection, according to the department. The property was purchased for $35 million using a combination of a one-time funding appropriation and funds from sporting goods sales tax.

“It is exciting to add another incredible property that will eventually become a new Texas State Park,” Texas State Parks director Rodney Franklin said in a statement. “This acquisition will give visitors access to enjoy the beautiful Colorado River and the diverse landscapes that are featured across the property. It is fun to imagine generations of Texans enjoying the scenic views and outdoor adventures awaiting on this property. It is also great to see our team and families work together to leave this legacy for Texas.” The land purchase is phase one of a potential two-phase property purchase to create a new 3,000-acre park. The parks department is considering buying a 1,100-acre property in Lampasas and Burnet counties, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission last week approved the executive director to “take all necessary steps” to acquire the land from a willing seller. The new state park would be developed through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion fund approved by voters in 2023 to create a dedicated funding stream for acquiring and developing new state parks.

