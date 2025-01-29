Tyler ISD students take first step toward career success

Tyler – More than 400 junior and senior Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Tyler ISD sharpened their career readiness skills at the district’s annual CTE Student Resume Workshop. The workshop gave students the opportunity to meet one-on-one with representatives from more than 30 local businesses. Industry professionals offered feedback on students’ resumes, helping them refine their presentation of skills and experience. The event served as a crucial step for students as they prepare for the upcoming Opportunity Fair in April, where they will present their polished resumes to potential employers.

“Providing our students with opportunities to connect directly with industry professionals is invaluable,” said Jessica Brown, CTE Work-Based Learning Coordinator. “By collaborating with local businesses, we’re ensuring our students are career-ready and well-prepared to make an impact in their chosen fields.”

This annual workshop is part of Tyler ISD’s commitment to equipping students with the skills and confidence needed for future career success. From healthcare to engineering, the Career and Technology Center offers pathways that prepare students for competitive opportunities in the workforce.

