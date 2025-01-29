Man found with gunshot wound to head in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 2:03 pm

RUSK COUNTY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that Rusk County deputies are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday night.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Rusk County Road 411D to a reported gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to a Henderson hospital, and later care flighted to Tyler where he is in critical but stable condition. Reportedly, witnesses and a person of interest have been identified by deputies during the investigation, and officers are following up on information and leads. Officials said this is an active investigation and based on their initial findings there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 903-657-3581.

