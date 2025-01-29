Today is Wednesday January 29, 2025
ktbb logo


Man found with gunshot wound to head in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 2:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Man found with gunshot wound to head in Rusk CountyRUSK COUNTY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that Rusk County deputies are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday night.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Rusk County Road 411D to a reported gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to a Henderson hospital, and later care flighted to Tyler where he is in critical but stable condition. Reportedly, witnesses and a person of interest have been identified by deputies during the investigation, and officers are following up on information and leads. Officials said this is an active investigation and based on their initial findings there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 903-657-3581.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC