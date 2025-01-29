Today is Wednesday January 29, 2025
Smith County receives AED donation from UT Health EMS

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 2:03 pm
SMITH COUNTY – Smith County receives AED donation from UT Health EMSThe Smith County Commissioners Court accepted a donation of nine LIFEPACK CR2 Defibrillators to be placed in county buildings. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin thanked UT Health EMS for the generous donation of Automated Externa Defibrillators (AEDs), worth $21,000. The funds come from a First Responders Fund, he added during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, January 28. Franklin said UT Health EMS gave Smith County six AEDs last year and are helping the county greatly. The goal is to get an AED in every one of Smith County’s 29 buildings. “They are truly a lifesaver,” he said. “They are easy to use, with clear instructions … We are very thankful.”



