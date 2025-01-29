Two Hallsville ISD employees hospitalized after school bus wreck

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 9:22 am

HALLSVILLE– Our news partner, KETK, reports that two Hallsville ISD employees were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a school bus was involved in a wreck.

According to the district, around 5:50 a.m. a bus was in a three-vehicle accident that left two employees injured.

The school explained that at the time of the accident, there were no students on the bus. The driver and the bus monitor have been transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, HISD said.

