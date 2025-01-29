East Texas nonprofits worried about federal fund freeze

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 5:40 am

TYLER – East Texas nonprofits are anxiously waiting to see what happens next after a federal judge blocked the pause on federal loans and grants. Many of the organizations rely on federal money to provide critical services to people in our communities.

On Monday night, the Trump Administration announced that there’s a temporary pause on “All activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, non-governmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology and the green new deal.”

According to our news partner KETK, the Andrews Center and the East Texas Crisis Center felt blindsided by the freeze. Administrators said they are unsure on what is going to happen next. They’re worried they might have to cut back on services many East Texans rely on if they lose federal money permanently. The Andrews Center in Tyler heavily relies on healthcare grants.

“It feels a little unprecedented, we did not know it was on the horizon. It came out of nowhere,” Deputy Chief Executive Director Becki Mangum with the Andrews Center said.

“$4 million of our funding is federal funds, so we may have to operate on some cash reserves if those funds get held for a while,” Mangum said,

The funds go toward treating those with mental health problems and helping people with intellectual disabilities. Mangum said the center may be forced to make changes to those programs if this money goes away.

“We would still offer the services that we are currently offering. We just would not be able to offer them as efficiently and as well,” Mangum said.

The East Texas Crisis Center focuses on women and children suffering from domestic abuse. The grants are critical for their efforts, as 40% of the money in their budget comes from the state and federal governments.

“The services that we provide are absolutely necessary. Our shelter is considered a lifesaving intervention. This is how women stay alive,” Henry said.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the pause on funds, but until there is a decision made, non profits will be making plans for the future.

“If the funding is reduced or cut, then yes, that could mean that services would be paused,” Henry said.

Administrators at the East Texas Crisis Center said they plan to speak with Congressman Nathaniel Moran about this issue.

KETK News has requested a comment from Moran about this funding freeze and our office has not heard back.

Go Back