One dead in 2-vehicle crash on FM 2015 in Smith County

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2025 at 5:36 am
One dead in 2-vehicle crash on FM 2015 in Smith CountySMITH COUNTY – Our news partner KETK is reporting that one person has died after two vehicles crashed on FM 2015 on Tuesday. According to Smith County Emergency Services District 2, the crash happened at about a mile north of Interstate 20 on FM 2015 at around 8:17 p.m. One person was killed in the crash and officials said another person was taken for medical treatment at a local hospital.

Traffic was down to one lane at FM 2015 but ESD 2 officials told KETK the scene has been cleared. The Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.



