Kilgore PD search for suspect following forgery incident at Walmart

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 4:24 pm
Kilgore PD search for suspect following forgery incident at WalmartKILGORE – Kilgore Police are searching for the person allegedly responsible for a Saturday evening forgery incident in Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, KPD said the crime occurred at the Walmart on Stone St. around 7 p.m. Authorities ask if you recognize the person in the picture shown, to call the Kilgore Police Department at 903-218-6904 and ask for Detective Justin Murphy or email Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com.



