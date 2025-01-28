Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recognizes Rusk County Game Warden

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 2:52 pm

TYLER – A Rusk County Game Warden was recognized by Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission during its January meeting for his contributions to the agency. According to our news partner KETK, Game Warder Kirk Clendening was named the 2024 Fish and Wildlife Agencies Texas Officer of the Year.

The TPW Commission said in a release, “A hardworking and proactive officer, Clendening consistently excels in marine patrol operations, investigations and public outreach. Both locally and for wardens across the state, he leads by example through his work ethic and teamwork on a daily basis.”

Clendening is a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor’s degree in criminology in 2010 and began his tenure with TPW Department when he was accepted into the 56th Texas Game Warden Academy in 2011. He has previously served in Val Verde County, Smith County and was a full-time member of the Marine Tactical Operations Group in Corpus Christi. Clendening then moved to Rusk County and has served there for over seven years.

Go Back