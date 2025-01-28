Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone star in trailer for new comedy ‘The Wedding Banquet’

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 2:45 pm

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The teaser trailer for Bowen Yang and Kelly Marie Tran's chosen family comedy The Wedding Banquet is here.

Based on the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name, this updated remake stars Yang, Tran, Lily Gladstone and Han Gi-chan as two same-sex couples who navigate cultural identity, family expectations and their own queerness.

The trailer sets up the premise: after commitment-phobe Chris (Yang) rejects his boyfriend Min's proposal, Min (Gi-chan) then proposes to their friend Angela (Tran) in an effort to keep his green card and remain in the United States. Angela accepts the proposal after Min promises to fund her partner Lee's (Gladstone) IVF treatment.

Chaos erupts when Min's grandmother, who does not know he is gay, travels from Korea to meet the person he is to marry.

"Min's grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law," Yang's Chris says in the trailer. "We gotta de-queer the house!"

Fire Island director Andrew Ahn helmed the film and co-wrote the script along with James Schamus.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the Bleeker Street film, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27. It arrives in theaters on April 18.

