Two arrested after methamphetamine found

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 2:28 pm
Two arrested after methamphetamine foundHENDERSON COUNTY- Our news partner, KETK, reports that two Gun Barrel City residents were arrested after narcotics officers allegedly found methamphetamine inside their home on Tanglewood Drive in the Gun Barrel City area.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 p.m. narcotics investigators and a K9 executed a search warrant. While officers were searching the home, they found a quantity of methamphetamine that was packaged for distribution along with several baggies and scales. Several preloaded syringes filled with liquid methamphetamine that were ready for sale were also discovered. Upon completion of their investigation, residents John Joseph Stuart and Melissa Leigh Lenox were taken into custody and booked on Controlled Substance Charges. Stuart on the charge of possession of a Controlled Substance, and Lenox for the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.



News Partner
