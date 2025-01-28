Today is Tuesday January 28, 2025
ktbb logo


Boil water notice for 14 roads in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 12:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Boil water notice for 14 roads in Cherokee CountyRUSK — Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for customers on 14 roads in Cherokee County on Thursday.

If customers have any questions, contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178 or visit 1055 N Dickinson Dr. in Rusk.

This boil water notice was issued after a main line leak. Any customers on these roads should bring any water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes. Our news partner, KETK, has a full list of the roads in question. To view that list, click here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC