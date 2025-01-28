Boil water notice for 14 roads in Cherokee County

January 28, 2025

RUSK — Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for customers on 14 roads in Cherokee County on Thursday.

If customers have any questions, contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178 or visit 1055 N Dickinson Dr. in Rusk.

This boil water notice was issued after a main line leak. Any customers on these roads should bring any water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes. Our news partner, KETK, has a full list of the roads in question. To view that list, click here.

