‘Love is Blind’ takes on the Midwest in official season 8 trailer

A new pod squad is heading to the Midwest.

The trailer for season 8 of Netflix's Love is Blind was released on Tuesday, showing off the new crop of singles looking to find love without knowing what their partner looks like.

Season 8 premieres this Valentine's Day, marking the five-year anniversary of the reality dating show. New batches of episodes will air each Friday through March 7, showcasing the different couples' journeys from the pods to the wedding altar.

This season, all of the singles are from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The age range goes from 26 to 43 years old. Among those participating are nurses, world travelers and former cheerleaders.

"When the doors opened and I saw him, I thought, 'He's so familiar to me.' I believed he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall," one of the female contestants says through voice-over in the trailer.

Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Netflix recently renewed Love is Blind through season 10.

