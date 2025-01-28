Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary, to make briefing room debut

(WASHINGTON) -- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will make her debut at the first press briefing of President Donald Trump's second term on Tuesday, making history as the youngest in her role to stand behind the podium.

"I look forward to taking the podium into answering questions from all of the voices in the media. They are welcome to cover this White House. We will give them honest and accurate information, and I look forward to doing that," Leavitt said in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

When Leavitt, 27, walks out into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Tuesday, she'll be the youngest press secretary to do so, since Ronald Ziegler, who held the title in former President Ronald Reagan's White House at age 29.

She's said she would ditch the traditional notes binder that her predecessors in both Democratic and Republican administrations, including during Trump's first term, would carry with them to press briefings.

"I might bring some notes with me, but my binder is in my brain because I know President Trump's policies, and we have truth on our side at this White House," she said on "Fox and Friends" the morning after Trump's inauguration.

Leavitt most recently served as Trump's spokesperson during his 2024 presidential campaign and his transition and previously worked in his first administration and for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has since named U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said in a November statement naming Leavitt press secretary. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."

Leavitt has not committed to daily briefings, which grew heated during the first Trump term, with a revolving door of press secretaries, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany, going back and forth with reporters. Stephanie Grisham did not hold a press briefing in the nine months she was press secretary.

"We hope there will be decorum, certainly, and we will try to instill that. But we're not we're not shy of the hostile media," Leavitt said on Fox News in November.

Before joining Trump's campaign in 2023, Leavitt ran for Congress in a competitive district in her home state of New Hampshire, winning a competitive Republican primary that included fellow Trump administration alum Matt Mowers. Leavitt went on to lose the general election to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas by nine points.

And at the start of the new Trump administration, Leavitt, in a flurry of new Federal Election Commission filings, revealed she accumulated more than $210,115 in donations that she not only failed to refund to her supporters for at least two years but also did not disclose the failure as required under federal election law.

Despite making history as America's youngest press secretary, and vowing to buck some traditions, she joins the streak of moms serving as the U.S. president's chief spokesperson, following Sanders, Grisham, McEnany, and President Joe Biden's aides Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre.

"I wish her the best of luck. This is a great job, an amazing opportunity to be standing at this podium, behind this lectern, to go back and forth with all of you and-- and speak on behalf of this president, the president of the United States," Jean-Pierre said of Leavitt earlier this month during her last briefing. "There's nothing like it. And, and I hope she enjoys the job."

