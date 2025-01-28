Today is Tuesday January 28, 2025
ktbb logo


Boil water notice issued for 4 streets in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 9:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GILMER — Our news partner, KETK, reports that the City of Gilmer has issued a boil water notice for residents on four streets on Monday evening. The boil water was issued after major water repairs. Any residents on the following streets should boil water until further notice for consuming and cooking: Pinecrest, Hollybrook, Woodway, Briarwood. Residents can call 903-843-2552 with any questions or for an after hours water emergency call 903-790-7556.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC