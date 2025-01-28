Boil water notice issued for 4 streets in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 9:35 am

GILMER — Our news partner, KETK, reports that the City of Gilmer has issued a boil water notice for residents on four streets on Monday evening. The boil water was issued after major water repairs. Any residents on the following streets should boil water until further notice for consuming and cooking: Pinecrest, Hollybrook, Woodway, Briarwood. Residents can call 903-843-2552 with any questions or for an after hours water emergency call 903-790-7556.

