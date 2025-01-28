Tyler Water Utilities prepares for first of several upcoming meetings

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 8:50 am

TYLER — The Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) will be hosting the first of several community meetings on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors Headquarters located at 2772 SSE Loop 323. The meeting will be come-and-go format and will feature information stations with Water Customer Service Representatives to answer individual account questions.

Customers are encouraged to attend the meeting in order to learn more about TWU and to voice any questions or concerns they may have. Residents attending the meeting should have a copy of their water bill with them. Each council member will have a meeting for their respective district, according to our news partner KETK.

The next district meetings are listed below:

Petra Hawkins District 6:Thursday, Feb. 6 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 420 Rose Park Dr.

James Wynee District 4: Thursday, Feb. 20 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 315 N. Broadway Ave.

Shirley McKellar District 3: Tuesday, March 11 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 501 W. 32nd St.

Stuart Hene District 1: Tuesday, March 11 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 574 W. Cumberland Rd.

Brad Curtis District 6: Thursday, April 3 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 3030 New Copeland Rd.

