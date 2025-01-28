In brief: Jeremy Allen White to star in ‘Enigma Variations’ for Netflix and more

Jennifer Garner is set to star in The Five-Star Weekend for Peacock. The actress, who will also executive produce the series, will play a famous food influencer who experiences a devastating loss. In an effort to find herself again after the grief, she heads out for a weekend away in Nantucket with three friends she made at different stages of her life and a surprise fifth guest. The show will be based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name ...

Jeremy Allen White is cooking up something new at Netflix. Variety reports the actor will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the André Aciman novel Enigma Variations for the streamer. The story centers on Paul, who will be played by White, and his love life as a bisexual man. This will mark the second screen adaptation of one of Aciman's novels, the first being the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer ...

Hulu has debuted the first-look photos at its upcoming original series Good American Family. The show, which stars Ellen Pompeo, is told from multiple points of view and follows a couple who adopted a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. The couple eventually comes to suspect the girl may not be who she says she is. The two-episode premiere of the show is set for March 19, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Good American Family also stars Mark Duplass, Imogen Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O’Hara ...

