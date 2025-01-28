Today is Tuesday January 28, 2025
Person claiming to have Molotov cocktail, knife stopped outside Capitol

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 6:53 am
Washington D.C. police search a car outside the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building, Jan. 27, 2025. (Briana Stewart/ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) -- A person claiming to have a Molotov cocktail and a knife was stopped on the East Plaza outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, according to Capitol Police.

The individual is in custody for unlawful activities, police said.

About a dozen Capitol Police vehicles, including armored vehicles, swarmed the scene. Officers from the Capitol Police and bomb squad are also outside the nearby Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building.

This incident comes one week after a security breach at the Capitol. Last week, a Massachusetts man was found to be carrying a gun after attending a tour of the Capitol as he left the nearby Library of Congress, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
