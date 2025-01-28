Today is Tuesday January 28, 2025
ktbb logo


East Palestine reaches settlement with Norfolk Southern over 2023 derailment

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 5:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NTSB/Handout via Xinhua

(EAST PALESTINE, OHIO) -- Norfolk Southern and East Palestine reached a settlement over the February 2023 derailment that sent toxic chemicals into the area's air, soil and creeks, the village said.

"The settlement provides the Village with $22 million from Norfolk Southern to be used for priorities identified by the Village in connection with the train derailment," the village said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC