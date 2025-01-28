Hirings of Jets’ Glenn and Patriots’ Vrabel give NFL 5 teams with coaches who once played for them

Aaron Glenn had no doubts about where he wanted to go once the New York Jets’ head-coaching job became available.

Home sweet NFL home.

Once a key playmaker after being a first-round draft pick for the franchise, Glenn will lead the Jets from the sideline after interviewing with three other teams in recent weeks.

“Listen, I wanted this job,” Glenn said during his introductory news conference Monday. “I interviewed for a number of them, but I wanted this job.”

With the hirings of Glenn and Mike Vrabel by the New England Patriots during this cycle, the NFL has five coaches who once played for the teams they’re now leading. They join Detroit’s Dan Campbell, Houston’s DeMeco Ryans and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh.

“This is where I started,” Glenn said. “And you can’t write a better story than that because this has been my start for a number of situations: as a player, as a scout and now as a head coach. And you can’t write that story no better than that. So hopefully this will be my last stop.”

Vrabel, a former linebacker who helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls, had a similar feeling when he returned to New England two weeks ago as the head coach after also being a highly sought candidate.

“In the end,” Vrabel said, “it was clear to me and my family and my soul that this is the place I wanted to be.”

Aaron Glenn, Jets

Coached for Jets: Just hired.

Played for Jets: 1994-2001.

Stats with Jets: 121 games, 24 INTs, 5 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, 2 Pro Bowl selections.

Other teams played for: Texans (2002-04), Cowboys (2005-06), Jaguars (2007), Saints (2008).

Coaching path: Lone Star Football League’s Houston Stallions (GM, 2012), Jets (personnel scout, 2012-13), Browns (assistant defensive backs coach, 2014-15), Saints (defensive backs coach, 2016-2020), Lions (defensive coordinator, 2021-24).

Mike Vrabel, Patriots

Coached for Patriots: Just hired.

Played for Patriots: 2001-08.

Stats with Patriots: 125 games, 48 sacks, 34 passes defensed, 1 INT, 13 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 1 All-Pro selection, 1 Pro Bowl selection, 3 Super Bowl wins, Patriots Hall of Fame.

Other teams played for: Steelers (1997-2000), Chiefs (2009-10).

Coaching path: Ohio State (linebackers coach, 2011; defensive line coach, 2012-13); Texans (linebackers coach, 2014-16; defensive coordinator, 2017); Titans (head coach, 2018-2023); Browns (coaching and personnel consultant, 2024).

Dan Campbell, Lions

Coached for Lions: Since 2021 (39-28-1 regular season, 2-2 playoffs).

Played for Lions: 2006-08.

Stats with Lions: 19 games, 23 receptions, 330 yards receiving, 4 TDs.

Other teams played for: Giants (1999-2002), Cowboys (2003-05), Saints (2009).

Coaching path: Dolphins (coaching intern, 2010; tight ends coach, 2011-15; interim head coach, 2015); Saints (assistant head coach/tight ends coach, 2016-2020).

DeMeco Ryans, Texans

Coached for Texans: Since 2023 (20-14 regular season, 2-2 playoffs).

Played for Texans: 2006-2011.

Stats with Texans: 86 games, 8 1/2 sacks, 7 INTs, 7 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 2 Pro Bowl selections, AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (2006).

Other teams played for: Eagles (2013-15).

Coaching path: 49ers (defensive quality control coach, 2017; inside linebackers coach, 2018-20; defensive coordinator, 2021-22).

Jim Harbaugh, Chargers

Coached for Chargers: Since 2024 (11-6 regular season, 0-1 playoffs).

Played for Chargers: 1999-2000.

Stats with Chargers: 21 games, 16 starts, 18 TD passes, 4,177 yards passing, 24 INTs, 150 yards rushing.

Other teams played for: Bears (1987-93), Colts (1994-97), Ravens (1998), Lions (preseason, 2001), Panthers (dressed for 6 games but didn’t play, 2001).

Coaching path: Western Kentucky (offensive consultant, 1994-2001); Raiders (quarterbacks coach, 2002-03); Chargers (head coach, 2004-06); Stanford (head coach, 2007-10); 49ers (head coach, 2011-14); Michigan (head coach, 2015-23).

