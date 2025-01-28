Today is Tuesday January 28, 2025
ktbb logo


Matt Hayman scores 21 to lead Stephen F. Austin over East Texas A&M 79-72

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2025 at 5:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Matt Hayman made five 3-pointers and scored 21 to power Stephen F. Austin to a 79-72 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

Keon Thompson totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Lumberjacks (9-12, 2-8 Southland Conference). Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Reserve Keith Lamar scored 11.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 18 points off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range to lead the Lions (2-19, 0-10), who have lost nine in a row. Fellow reserve Scooter Williams Jr. pitched in with 14 points and four steals. Tay Mosher scored 10 to lead the starters.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC