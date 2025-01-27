Former pastor of Highland Park church accused of solicitation of prostitution

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 4:24 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that an executive minister at Highland Park United Methodist Church resigned and turned himself in to police on solicitation of prostitution charges in October, according to court records and church statements. This departure is the latest in a string of pastor removals and resignations across North Texas. Some departures have involved allegations of abuse or sexual misconduct; in other cases, the church cited a sin or “moral failure.” John Fiedler, 72, had been a leader of the Highland Park church since 2013. The church’s communications director, Emily White, wrote in an email that Fiedler’s family notified the church of his resignation Oct. 8 , saying it was due to an “undiagnosed medical condition.”

In a court filings later that month, an attorney representing Fiedler wrote that he had been diagnosed with dementia. Church leaders informed the congregation of Fiedler’s departure at the Oct. 20 service, according to White’s email. On Oct. 30, Fiedler’s wife informed church leaders of his intent to turn himself in on a warrant related to solicitation. According to court records, Fiedler turned himself in the next day and was released the same day on personal recognizance. “These matters are unrelated to Dr. Fiedler’s role with the church, and the church is not involved in any related litigation,” White wrote. Fiedler’s attorney, Mark Lassiter, said via email that Fiedler had fully cooperated with the authorities. He said he could not comment further as “there is a medical issue that is a significant part of this matter that is still pending.” Prior to his time at the Highland Park congregation, Fiedler was a pastor at First United Methodist Church in Dallas for over 15 years.

