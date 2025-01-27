Melania Trump’s official portrait released by White House

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The official portrait of first lady Melania Trump was unveiled by the White House on Monday.

The image, released in black and white, was taken in the residence by photographer Régine Mahaux.

The first lady's office confirmed the photo was taken on Jan. 21, 2025, though the initial release mistakenly said it was taken in 2024.

The portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were released earlier this month ahead of the inauguration. Those images were put out by the transition team.

Melania Trump attended the inaugural events, and made a statement with her style choices. She first wore a navy and ivory ensemble, complete with a hat, from American designer Adam Lippes for the swearing-in ceremony. For the evening's inaugural balls, she donned a black-and-white gown designed by her longtime stylist Herve Pierre.

She also joined President Trump as he surveyed hurricane damage in North Carolina last Friday.

The two celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last week. President Trump took to his social media platform to wish her a happy anniversary.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

