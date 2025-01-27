Today is Monday January 27, 2025
Tyler ISD annual student resume workshop

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 1:33 pm
Tyler – Tyler ISD annual student resume workshopMore than 30 local businesses are lending their expertise to help more than 400 junior and senior Career and Technical Education (CTE) students prepare for the future. The Career and Technology Center is hosting its annual Student Resume Workshop with one-on-one resume review sessions, Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Career & Technology Center at 3013 Earl Campbell Parkway. Students will present their resumes to human resources professionals from various industries to receive valuable feedback in preparation for the upcoming Opportunity Fair in April. For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.



