Today is Monday January 27, 2025
ktbb logo


Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ to film on Italian island from Homer’s epic

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 1:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

We have new details about Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic, The Odyssey.

The film, which has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal, will partly film in Sicily. Variety first reported the location news on Monday. The Italian island was, according to scholars, a location during Odysseus' journey in the world-famous text.

Filming in Sicily will take place on the island Favignana, otherwise known as goat island, believed to be the location where Homer envisioned Odysseus landing with his crew.

Other announced locations for the shoot include the U.K. and Morocco.

The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and his 10-year journey of returning home to his wife, Penelope, after the Trojan War.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC