Texas job growth outpaces national average

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 12:55 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that Texas employers grew the state’s job count by 2% last year — outpacing the national average — adding a total of 284,200 jobs. The latest figures from the Texas Workforce Commission show the growth continued in December, when another 37,500 jobs were added. That helped push the state’s full-year growth rate 0.6 percentage points higher than the national average. Texas finished the year with a record 14.32 million positions. “This new record-high level for jobs and the civilian labor force shows the strength of Texas’ economy,” Texas Workforce Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a statement.

The labor force, a tally that includes both those working and actively looking for work, hit nearly 15.6 million in December. That was up about 3.5% from a year earlier. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment held steady at 4.2%, just above the national average of 4.1%. The leading sector for job growth in December was professional and business services, adding 17,800 jobs. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector added 10,400 jobs while the hospitality sector added 3,700. The San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area’s unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% from 3.9% in November. It was 3.1% a year ago. The area added 2,400 jobs over the month. While hospitality helped lead statewide growth, the San Antonio area lost 1,000 of the service-oriented jobs in December. The trade and utilities sector accounted for the biggest boost locally with 2,400 new positions. Private education and health services, a combined sector, added 900 jobs. “The Texas economy is thriving in diverse sectors,” said Commissioner Alberto Treviño III. Unemployment fell to 3.1% in the Austin-Round Rock metro area from 3.5% in November. It was up from 3% a year ago.

