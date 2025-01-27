Today is Monday January 27, 2025
ktbb logo


Longview man arrested after 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills found

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 12:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Longview man arrested after 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills foundLONGVIEW – An East Texas man was arrested after 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills were found in a Longview home.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Friday Jan. 17 Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit and the Special Investigations Apprehension (SIA) served a warrant in the 3700 block of McCann Road. Our news partner, KETK, reports that once officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly located and seized 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 2500 xanax pills, hydrocodone, cocaine, percocet fentanyl pills and over $11,000.

Ladarrin Rayson, 36 of Longview was arrested and charged with five counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance officials said.

Rayson was transported and booked into the Gregg County Jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC