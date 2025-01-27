Longview man arrested after 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills found

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 12:19 pm

LONGVIEW – An East Texas man was arrested after 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills were found in a Longview home.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Friday Jan. 17 Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit and the Special Investigations Apprehension (SIA) served a warrant in the 3700 block of McCann Road. Our news partner, KETK, reports that once officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly located and seized 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 2500 xanax pills, hydrocodone, cocaine, percocet fentanyl pills and over $11,000.

Ladarrin Rayson, 36 of Longview was arrested and charged with five counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance officials said.

Rayson was transported and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

