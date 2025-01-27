Alec Baldwin gets emotional about ‘Rust’ shooting in trailer for ‘The Baldwins’

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 11:06 am

Rou Shoots

The trailer and premiere date for The Baldwins has arrived.

On Monday, TLC released the first trailer for the documentary series about Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their children. The new series will debut on the network on Feb. 23. New episodes will stream the next day on Max.

The show, which will follow the Baldwin family's adventures in New York City, "blends the highs and lows of family life, with the challenges and humor that come while raising a large family in the public eye," according to a press release.

One of those lows could be the involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec after a gun he was holding while filming the Western movie Rust discharged back in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The topic is addressed in the new trailer.

"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it," Hilaria says, before an emotional Alec almost breaks into tears.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," Alec then tells Hilaria.

The premiere episode finds the Baldwins celebrating their oldest son Rafael's ninth birthday. They travel to East Hampton for their yearly summer tradition, but while they celebrate, emotional complexities loom as Alec prepares to face trial.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” Alec and Hilaria said in a press release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back