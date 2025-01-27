3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of New England

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 10:06 am

(YORK HARBOR, MAINE) -- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New England on Monday morning with shaking felt in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and an hour away in Boston.

The quake was centered 10 kilometers southeast of York Harbor, Maine.

Homes and businesses in Concord, Massachusetts, reporting feeling the quake, according to local police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

