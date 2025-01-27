3 arrested after meth found in Athens home

ATHENS — Our news partner, KETK, reports that three people were arrested after officers found suspected meth in an Athens home over the weekend.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday around 8:10 p.m. officers conducted a narcotics search at a home on County Road 1502. During the search, Terry Frank Alotto was found with a quantity of suspected meth that was packaged in a gallon sized bag, baggies to manufacture and distribute narcotics, a firearm and cash officials said.

Christi Lynn Pass and David Wayne Balser were also found with suspected meth. Alotto was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. Pass and Balser were both charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All three were booked and transported into the Henderson County Jail.

