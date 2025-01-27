Trump 2nd term live updates: Hegseth vows to remove DEI at Pentagon, support border

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 11:36 am

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is carrying out his immigration crackdown nationwide, with nearly 1,000 arrests reported by ICE on Sunday alone.

The actions prompted a tense standoff between the U.S. and Colombia after Colombia's president turned away deportation flights from the U.S. Trump then threatened tariffs as high as 25% against the South American nation, causing its leader to reverse course and accept deported migrants.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived for his first full day at the Pentagon after being narrowly confirmed by the Senate. Trump's other Cabinet picks, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, will face confirmation hearings later this week.

Mexico's received 4,094 migrants deported from US, president says

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country has received 4,094 migrants, most of whom are Mexican nationals, deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.

"Mexico has a very important history of repatriation with the United States. First with the Trump administration and then with the Biden administration. There are coordination mechanisms," Sheinbaum said. "We ask for respect for human rights."

Sheinbaum said four planes with deportees arrived this past weekend. But she noted it has happened in the past and that there has not been "a sustained increase" of deportations.

-ABC News' William Gretsky

VA says 60 employees placed on leave after DEI order implementation

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has completed its initial implementation of ending its DEI program, which has included placing nearly 60 employees on paid administrative leave. The release said the employees in question had been solely focused on DEI initiatives.

According to the release, the combined annual salary of those employees totals more than $8 million, an average of more than $136,000/year per employee. One such employee is making more than $220,000 per year."

Additionally, the VA has identified other DEI-related expenses totaling more than $6.1 million, which the department said it is working to cancel.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an order last week to eliminate DEI initiatives in the federal government. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier Monday indicated Trump would take more executive action toward "fully removing DEI inside the Pentagon."

-ABC News' Nathan Luna

Trump to sign executive order reinstating service members removed for refusing COVID vaccine

President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders relating to the military, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

The first executive order Trump is expected to sign will reinstate service members removed from the military for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, restore their rank, and provide back pay.

The second executive order directs the Department of Defense to determine a policy regarding transgender service members based on readiness. It does not put an immediate ban on trans service members. It simply directs the DOD to come up with a policy.

Last week, Trump revoked a Biden administration order allowing transgender people to serve in the military.

– ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Trump cabinet confirmation hearings this week

All eyes will be on the Senate this week as confirmation hearings continue for Trump’s cabinet choices.

Health and Human Services pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be facing the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, FBI nominee Kash Patel’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee will take place, in addition to Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard’s hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Army Secretary nominee Daniel Driscoll’s confirmation will also be voted on Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Texas Gov. Abbott to send 400 troops, military resources to Rio Grande Valley

Texas Gov. Abbott is sending an additional 400 soldiers from military bases in Forth Worth and Houston to assist Border Patrol and the Trump administration's mission to "secure the border."

The 400 soldiers join the thousands of troops Abbott has already deployed under his border mission, Operation Lone Star.

In addition to troops, he'll also be sending C-130s and Chinook helicopters.

"Texas has a partner in the White House we can work with to secure the Texas-Mexico border," Abbott said in a statement, thanking Trump for his "decisive leadership on the southern border."

– ABC News' Armando Garcia

Hegseth responds after uproar over removal of Tuskegee Airmen video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday had to respond to criticism after videos of Tuskegee Airmen and Women Air Force Service Pilots were removed from basic training courses, according to a report from Reuters.

An official told Reuters the videos were removed pending a review to comply with Trump's order to eliminate DEI efforts in the federal government. Hegseth, too, has made eliminating DEI from the military a top priority.

But uproar quickly grew over the removal of the videos, including from Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt. Britt called the removal of the videos "malicious compliance" that had to be corrected.

"We’re all over it Senator. This will not stand," Hegseth said in response. Hours later, he posted, "This has been immediately reversed."

Reuters reported on Sunday that the Air Force said the videos will be taught.



Trump signs executive orders for ‘full-scale review’ of FEMA, seeks control over California water system

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Friday focused on emergency response, one which creates a task force to conduct a "a full-scale review" of FEMA to "recommend to the President improvements or structural changes to promote the national interest and enable national resilience."

The task force -- which is intended to be no larger than 20 people -- is expected to "meet regularly" for a year. Among the directives in the order is to evaluate "whether FEMA can serve its functions as a support agency, providing supplemental Federal assistance, to the States rather than supplanting State control of disaster relief."

They could recommend that FEMA be dismantled, but Congress would need to act in order to do away with the agency.

The second executive order, called "Emergency Measures To Provide Water Resources In California And Improve Disaster Response In Certain Areas," calls for a plan for the federal government to assert power over California's water system.

One section outlines actions for the government to go around state and federal law to more directly assert control of California's water management -- though it's not clear how much of an impact this order will have.

– ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Pete Hegseth arrives for 1st full day at Pentagon as defense secretary

Arriving for his first full day at the Pentagon as defense secretary, Pete Hegseth stopped to talk to reporters to lay out some of his priorities.

"It's an honor to be here," Hegseth said after being greeted by Gen. CQ Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Hegseth said that would include removing DEI efforts inside the Pentagon, reinstating service members discharged because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and building an Iron Dome -- though experts have said the latter may not be realistic for the U.S.

He also said the Pentagon would provide "whatever's needed" at the southern border as Trump carries out his immigration crackdown.

Hegseth previously suggested the firing of Brown as well as other senior officers who were involved either in the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan or "woke" DEI initiatives.

Asked on Monday if he wants to fire Brown, Hegseth said: “I’m standing with him right now. Look forward to working with him."



Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back